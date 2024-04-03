Cleanup Day now set for April 19

Plans have been finalized for Elgin’s annual Community Cleanup Day.

Meeting Monday night, the Elgin City Council was told by City Clerk Kristin Childers that dumpsters have been lined up for the event.

The date will be Friday, April 19.

On that day, dumpsters will be placed on the lot directly north of Elgin Livestock. There, residents will be allowed to bring items to be hauled away.

At the end of the day the dumpsters will be picked up.

Started years ago by the Elgin Community/Chamber of Commerce, the annual event provides residents with an opportunity to dispose of non-trash items no longer needed or wanted.

Also at Monday night’s meeting, the Council approved hiring summer pool help. Sue Vanis will return as pool manager as will Ass’t. Manager Karin Kinney. Part-time lifeguards hired were Kylie Lichtenberg, Kayton Zwingman, Haley Parks, Tessa Barlow, Brooke Kinney and Camry Kittelson.

Last month the council hired Julie Thiessen as an assistant pool manager along with part-time lifeguards Natalie Burenheide and Kaitey Schumacher. Also, Baylee Busteed was hired as office summer help.