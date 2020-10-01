Clayton “Butch” Dozler, 79, of Elgin, NE passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home southwest of Elgin.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating.

Interment followed in the parish cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 precautions, the family will not be present for the visitation. Current Covid-19 DHM’s in effect, including social distancing, will be followed at both the visitation and mass.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of arrangements.

Clayton Charles Dozler, son of William and Marie (Werner) Dozler, was born March 21, 1941 on the family farm southwest of Elgin. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, attended country school District #82 and graduated from St. Boniface High School in 1958.

After high school he worked several jobs custom harvesting, constructing grain bins and helping neighbors.

A year later his father died and he took over the farming operation.

On April 27, 1963, Butch married Darlene Brachle at St. John’s Catholic Church in Petersburg, NE. They made their home on the farm Butch grew up on, where they farmed and raised their three daughters: Julie, Gina and Kim. Butch was a member of St. Boniface Church where he served as an usher and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Butch had a keen wit and a conversational style in which he could paint a clear picture with just a few words. Uniquely, he was born, lived his entire life and died, all in the same house.

He is survived by his wife Darlene of Elgin, NE; three daughters: Julie (Larry) Fichtner, Gina (Pete) Klucas, and Kim (Matt) Steinhausen, all of Lincoln, NE; seven grandchildren: Kyle (Chelsea) Fichtner of Clive, IA; Dylan Fichtner of Kearney, NE; Andrew Steinhausen, Sydney Klucas, Anna Steinhausen, Royce Klucas and Grey Klucas, all of Lincoln, NE; one great-grandson Miles Fichtner of Clive, IA; one sister Marion (Jack) Kunzman of Albion, NE; along with nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Jack and Derald Dozler.