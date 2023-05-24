City Pool to open on June 1

Elgin’s pool season will start two days later than planned. Scheduled to open May 29, opening date has been moved back two days.

The Elgin Swimming Pool will open for the season on Thursday, June 1 (weather permitting). The pool will open at 1 p.m.

Sue Vanis will again be pool manager, assisted by Karin Kinney. Lifeguards hired to work at the pool this year are Abriel VonBonn, Corbin Kinney, Haley Parks, Natalie Burenheide, Kayton Zwingman, Kaitey Schumacher, Halle Lueking, Juliana McNally and, later in the season, Brooke Kinney.

Pool hours will be 1-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sunday, pool hours will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. City Clerk Kristin Childers said on days when the pool needs to close early or there’s not enough help, it will be posted on the city AND pool’s Facebook page.

Prices for season passes will be the same as last year. They are:

Family season pass (immediate family only) — $100

Individual season pass — $70

Daily pass (per person) — $3; Under three years old — Free (with adult supervision).