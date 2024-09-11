City, EPS to be part of joint hearing next week

A joint public hearing will be held next week on proposed property tax increases.

Antelope County Clerk Lisa Payne indicated representatives from Elgin Public Schools and the City of Elgin will be present to receive public input regarding property tax increases for the 2024/2025 fiscal year.

The meeting, open to the public, will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room at the Antelope County Courthouse in Neligh.

The City of Elgin, following a public hearing last week, approved a property tax request of $217,655.

Elgin Public School has yet to approve their property tax asking of $3,636,363.

For more information, see the public notice on Page 8 of this newspaper OR contact Mrs. Payne at the courthouse during regular business hours.