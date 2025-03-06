Fluoride to be removed from city water in May

First discussed in January, the Elgin City Council Monday night approved a plan to remove fluoride from the city’s water supply.

Scheduled to begin in May, fluoride will no longer be added to the water which residents drink and use for a variety of means.

The council approved the plan on a 4-0 vote.

Before the vote, Mayor Mike Schmitt said he was surprised by an informal survey which showed a number of towns in Antelope County that did not add fluoride.

The impetus for the council’s decision began in January when Mark Tharnish asked the council to consider the action. He said some studies have shown fluoride may hinder child development.

The plan is to go without fluoride for the summer months and see what residents think about the decision.

…see more at this week’s Elgin Review.