City, Bud’s Sanitation enter into new contract

Bud’s Sanitation, in the process of changing how they pick up trash in the city limits, had their application for a new five-year contract approved.

The Elgin City Council, meeting July 3, approved the contract which includes a price increase which will be effective come August 1. The monthly fee for garbage pickup, now $14.75, will increase to $17.75. The conditions of the new contract will require the city’s ordinance to be amended at the August meeting.

As part of the new contract, Bud’s Sanitation will provide all of its customers, approximately 300, with new 96-gallon toters. Customers will need to use the toters, placing their garbage bags in them and taking them to the curb or alley where they presently have their garbage picked up.

The toters were delivered to Elgin last week. According to information gathered by City Clerk Kristin Childers, the toters will be assembled and delivered to customers in the coming days.

Bud’s toters ONLY are to be used for garbage pickup beginning on Tuesday, July 25.

The other big news coming from City Hall last week involved Greenfiber.

Childers said Greenfiber was pulling all their recycling bins, not only in Elgin, but in other communities which the Norfolk business serves.

For more information on Greenfiber’s decision, as well as information on approved building permits, see this week’s Elgin Review.