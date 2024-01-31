Charf, Heithoff lead EPPJ past Lady Broncos

STUART — Elgin Public-Pope John earned their 12th victory of the season last week, defeating Stuart 70 to 35.

Playing on Tuesday night, Jan. 16, after the game was postponed days earlier due to cold temperatures and snow, the Wolfpack picked up right where they left off during the season.

A fast-paced offense and ball-hawking defense proved too much for the Lady Broncos to overcome.

EPPJ jumped out to a 25 to 3 lead after one quarter, then stretched it to 45 to 12 at halftime, like so many other games in their stellar season so far.L