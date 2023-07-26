Celebrate Tilden Prairie Days this weekend

There will be something for everyone this weekend, July 28 – 30, at the Annual Prairie Days Celebration in Tilden.

Friday begins at 9 a.m. with Sadie’s Treasure Chest Pop-up Sales, located at the 100 block at South Madison street, along with the weekend long Pieces of the Good Life Quilt Show at the Library’s Lied Auditorium.

A Community Appreciation Hot Dog Feed sponsored by Cornerstone Bank starts at 11 a.m.; a Pool Party at the City Pool from 1 – 3 p.m. and a Petting Zoo with animals from Mini Barnyard Friends will be at Prairie View Assisted Living from 2:30 – 5 p.m. There will be a Celebrity Dunk Tank at the pool.

Vendors will begin serving food at 4 p.m.

WhiskeyTango Foxtrot will perform play from 8 p.m. to midnight, sponsored by Legion Post 170.

Saturday and Sunday shop for Treasures Along the Trail in search of antiques, crafts, repurposed and secondhand items throughout downtown, the Cowboy Trail and City Auditorium.

The highlight of the weekend celebration is the Tilden Prairie Days Family Parade. The route will be Second Street to Oak Street. Lineup will start at the old hospital. The parade will start at 10 a.m.

A Sloppy Joe feed will be held at the city auditorium starting at 11 a.m.

Starting at 11 a.m. and continuing to 7 p.m. will be a mud volleyball tournament and beer garden at the Richie Ashburn Ball Field.

The ‘Prairie Gals’ vendor show will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the OLMC Parish Hall.

From noon to 4 p.m. will be the Beauty and the Beast Car Show along First Street.

Afternoon activities will include kids barrel rides, a presentation at the Tilden Library featuring Yvonne Hollenbeck “Fabulous Feedback Era.”

Bouncy houses will operate from 2-6 p.m. The Oakdale Country Club Pitch Tournament will go from 3-5 p.m. at the legion hall.

Sponsored by Tilden-Meadow Grove & EVS foundations, the Prairie Days BBQ will run from 5-7 p.m. with cost being free will donations.

Evening activities will feature ‘Music in the Park’, a teen dance at the tennis courts. The day will wrap up with a fireworks display.

Sunday activities include a mini fun triathlon at Horseshoe Bend Park starting at 7 a.m.; a 9 a.m. community church service; Treasures Along the Trail; an antique machinery show. A pancake feed will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lutheran Hall.

Afternoon activities include self-guided garden tours, an art show, kids carnival, quilt trunk show at the library, a kid’s ping pong ball drop and, at 7 p.m., a concert featuring John Petersen.