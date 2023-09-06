CC team shows promise at season opener Friday

ALBION — September 1 marked the beginning of cross country competition among area schools.

EPPJ, fielding a full girls team in just their second season, was among the teams competing Friday morning at the Albion Country Club.

Competing after the girls race, 124 boys started and finished the varsity race. Competing in his first cross country race was Wolfpack sophomore Isaac Hemenway. He completed the race in a time of 22:59.50 to place a respectable 87th.

Next up for the Wolfpack will be the Boyd County Invite on Friday, Sept. 8. The race will be held at Butte.

For more details, see this week’s Wolfpack Sports page in the Elgin Review.