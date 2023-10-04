Carter, Bulldogs spoil EPPJ Homecoming 60 to 8

ELGIN — Carter Nelson is the real deal.

The NU recruit accounted for four touchdowns Friday night as the Bulldogs remained unbeaten with a 60 to 8 victory over the Wolfpack.

EPPJ entered the game with one loss, but managed just one touchdown against Nelson & Co.

“Obviously it didn’t go like we were planning. They have a very good football team,” Wolfpack Coach Greg Wemhoff said.

The largest crowd of the season came out on Homecoming Night in anticipation of the Wolfpack handing the Bulldogs their first loss. Gage Thiessen gave fans something to cheer about early in the first quarter when he intercepted a pass intended Nelson for the ball. However, EPPJ couldn’t muster a drive.

Ainsworth managed just one first quarter touchdown, but took control of the game with three scores in the second quarter.

