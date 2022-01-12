New Postmaster now serving ELgin

Last week local residents visiting the Elgin Post Office were welcomed from across the counter by a fresh, smiling face as a new Postmaster has been assigned.

Thirty-nine-year-old Carrie Svoboda from O’Neill has taken the position. She is the mother of two children, a 12-year-old daughter, Charlie, and a 10-year-old son, Hutton, and they are part of the reason she decided to apply for the job.

Carrie has worked within the postal service for the past seven years. “I started in Taylor, Nebraska, then worked in Burwell, and then moved onto Ord, where I became a District Co-Ordinator representing Nebraska, Iowa, and Kansas. Last summer, I relocated to Kearney, which became my favorite of all the locations in which I had worked,” she said. To read the complete story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.