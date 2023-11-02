Cardinals edge EPPJ at subdistrict final in four sets

O’NEILL — Two teams entered St. Mary’s gymnasium Tuesday night each with the same goal – a district championship. Less than two hours later one emerged victorious and the other, although losing, still alive for a shot at the D1 State Volleyball Tournament.

For the third time this season, St. Mary’s defeated the Wolfpack, this time in the finals of the D1-8 Subdistrict, another epic battle waged by two of the top teams in northeast Nebraska.

Behind 24 kills from Mya Hedstrom, the Cardinals prevailed in four sets 25-18, 23-25, 25-18 and 25-22, handing EPPJ just their sixth loss of the season.

“We were close, the girls were fired up,” Coach Jordynn Luettel said after the match. “It came down to consistency, St. Mary’s was more consistent than us tonight. We were back on our heels a lot, we had to play a lot of defense, we were reacting instead of anticipating.”

For the rest of the game details and stats, see this week’s Elgin Review.