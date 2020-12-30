Bulldogs edge Eppj 58 to 55

ELGIN — Playing their last game before the Christmas break, Elgin Public-Pope John could not hold off Creighton in the second half and fell to the Bulldogs 58 to 55.

The Wolfpack built a 30 to 20 lead in the first half, capitalizing on the long-range shooting of sophomore Paiton Hoefer. He led the Wolfpack with 24 points and was the main offensive threat in the first half.

Then, in the second half, the Bulldogs slowly began to fight back. They outscored the Wolfpack by five points in the third quarter to cut the lead to 42 to 37 entering the fourth quarter. For the full story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.