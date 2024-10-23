Bulldogs bite down hard on Wolfpack 54 to 14

AINSWORTH — As a harvest moon began to rise in the eastern sky, the Wolfpack’s hopes of upsetting district champion Ainsworth sank.

A litany of Bulldogs made their way into the end zone Thursday night as Ainsworth handed EPPJ a 54 to 14 loss to end the regular season.

Ainsworth got off to a quick start in the first quarter, scoring on their first two possessions then returning a Wolfpack fumble for a third touchdown to lead 24 to 0.

Wolfpack Co-coach Nick Heithoff said EPPJ’s inability to match the Bulldogs’ quick start hurt.

“Things just kind of snowballed on us,” he said just moments after the conclusion of the night game. He said the fumble which Jacob Held returned for a 39-yard touchdown hurt, especially since the Wolfpack were finding some success running the ball.

….See more at The Elgin Review