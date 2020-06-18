Breakfast,lunch prices to stay the same at EPS

Parents of students attending Elgin Public School received some good news last week.

The District #18 Board of Education met June 9. Early in the meeting they addressed the issue of school breakfast and lunch prices.

The board decided not to raise the cost of meals served at the school. Board members said they were aware how times are tougher this year with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board member Stan Heithoff said he thought the prices should remain the same, noting how the lunch account balance was “looking good.” Moments later, the board voted 6-0 to keep the prices the same as one year ago.

Lunch prices will continue to be $2.30 for PreK-sixth grade; $2.55 for grades 7-12 and $3.20 for adults. Breakfast prices will be $1.60 for students and $2.10 for adults.

With new superintendent Mike Brockhaus looking on, the District #18 Board of Education met for their regular June meeting. Turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review to catch the full story.