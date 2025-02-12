Boys district wrestling begins Friday at Greeley

Five Wolfpack wrestlers will do their best to earn a trip to the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament next week.

This Friday and Saturday, February 14-15, the Wolfpack will compete in the D-3 Wrestling Tournament being hosted by Central Valley High School in Greeley.

Action will get underway on three mats this Friday afternoon, beginning at 2 p.m. On that day wrestlers will compete up to the semi-finals and consolation quarterfinals in each weight class. On Saturday, wrestling begins at 9 a.m.

Scheduled to compete for the Wolfpack are Grady Drueke, Gavin Kallhoff, Landon Kallhoff, Landyn Veik and Justice Blecher.

Other schools competing at the tournament are Central Valley, Ravenna, Wisner-Pilger, Arapahoe, Creighton, Clarkson/Leigh, Weeping Water, West Holt, Oakland-Craig, Niobrara-Verdigre, Winside, Lutheran High Northeast, Scribner-Snyder, Meridian, High Plains Community, Howells-Dodge, Homer, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Arcadia/Loup City, North Central, Ainsworth, Osmond-Wausa, Bancroft-Rosalie, Lyons-Decatur Northeast.