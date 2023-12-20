Boyd County falls to EPPJ boys

SPENCER — Elgin Public-Pope John outscored Boyd County 32 to 25 to defeat the Spartans 51 to 38 Saturday.

The Wolfpack capitalized on 23 points from sophomore Jarek Erickson to claim their fifth victory of the season. Erickson made eight of 12 field goal attempts and six of eight free throws to go along with a team-high nine rebounds in his best effort of the young season.

The team had a good shooting night, making 16 of 31 shots from two-point range. And, from behind the three-point arc, they were two of nine.

Boyd County was led by Cash Sinclair with 11 points.