‘Box’ to pay for Red Cross Swimming lessons

Every year in this country and around the world, young people lose their lives by drowning.

The sad thing is that, in many cases, they should not have as swimming pools offer swimming lessons.

The Bargain Box is doing something unprecedented in this community – they are going to pay for Red Cross swimming lessons to be offered at the Elgin Swimming Pool next month.

“That’s the first time ever,” Pool Co-Manager Sue Vanis said about a business paying for swimming lessons for everyone. “What a fabulous opportunity for everyone who wants to learn how to swim.”

Linda Kerkman said Tuesday morning the Bargain Box saw this as an opportunity to help children and families stay safe.

Red Cross swimming lessons will be offered to pre-school age children and up. Vanis encouraged parents of pre-schoolers to get their child registered as soon as possible. Pre-schoolers receive one-on-one instruction.

All other age groups, can register between now and up to July 5 when lessons begin.

Lessons will be offered through Saturday, July 16 between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. To sign up for the free swimming lessons, call the pool at (402) 843-5900.