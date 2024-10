Borer earned a medal by finishing 13th out of 42 runners with a time of 23:23.57.

Teammate Emma Kinney continues to improve, crossing the finish line in 26:56.93.

Winning the girls race was Homer’s Lilly Harris. The junior won with a time of 20:30.86.

In the boys 5K, Wolfpack freshman Matthew Kerkman posted a time of 21:05.39 to place 45th. Winning the boys race was Miles Clausen of Battle Creek with a time of 17:16.93. Altogether, 72 boys competed in the event.