Billy Novak, 83, of Columbus died Monday, October 25, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home and continues Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

There will also be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Friday. Interment is in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Billy Jerry Novak was born March 6, 1938, in rural Colfax County to Emil J. & Alice (Stoltenberg) Novak.

He grew up in Colfax County before moving to the Platte Center area where he graduated from Platte Center High School in 1956.

Billy married Karen Gronenthal in Platte Center. He worked for BDs in the mid ‘60’s before moving to Linwood where he farmed and later to the Elgin area where he farmed and had a cattle feedlot. Cattle consumed the majority of his life. In 1973 he won the Nebraska Jaycees award for outstanding young farmer. Billy also loved attending his children’s and grandchildren’s events. Billy was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and various Cattlemen’s associations.

Billy is survived by son Randy Novak of Neligh; daughter Sandy (Richard) Seckman of Schuyler; daughter: Kim (Allan) Grossnicklaus of Elgin; son Terry (Rhonda) Novak of Neligh; seven grandchildren: Nathan & Courtney Novak; Nicole & Zach Jilek; Aaron Novak; Alicia Seckman; Lindsey & Ed Kaiser; Lauren & Tanner Huckabee; Cassi & Ross Hellberg; nine Great-grandchildren: Pippa, Bennett, Zachary, Julian, Maxwell, Brooks, Emily, Jonathan, and Karen Jade; Brothers: Jimmie Novak of North Bend; and Gary & Connie Novak of Platte Center.

Billy was preceded in death by Wife: Karen Novak; Parents: Emil and Alice Novak; and Grandchildren: Ryan and Karissa