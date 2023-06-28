Berton C. Dozler, 84

Berton C. Dozler, Sr., 84 of Elgin, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 23, 2023, at his home in Elgin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023 (today), at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with Rev. Joseph Sund officiating. Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Raeville. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Berton Charles Dozler, Sr., the sixth child of eight born to George A. and Josephine (Klink) Dozler, was born on April 5, 1939 on a farm near Elgin, NE.

He attended District #82 and St. Boniface Grade School graduating from St. Boniface High School in 1956.

He worked for Wayne Paul at the Mobil Station. He also worked on farms in Carroll, IA and Granite Falls, MN, before returning to Elgin where he worked for the Elgin Mills.

On August 13, 1958, Berton was united in marriage to LeeAnn Baumgartner at St. John the Baptist Church in Petersburg, NE. From this union he was blessed with four children.

They made their home on a farm 2.5 miles west of the Raeville corner where they lived and farmed, before moving into Elgin in 1988.

Berton continued to farm, along with raising cattle and horses.

He was a member of Rae Valley Heritage Association and enjoyed taking his horses on trail rides.

Berton is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, LeeAnn Dozler of Elgin, NE; three sons: Randy (Tami) Dozler of Princeton, MO; Robert Dozler of Elgin, NE; Berton (Janet) Dozler, Jr. of Elgin, NE; two granddaughters: Jasmine and Jamie Dozler of Elgin, NE; two step-grandchildren: Michael Thomas of Lincoln, NE and Nicki Thomas of Omaha, NE; four step-great-grandchildren; one sister: Luellen (Jim) Landgren of Ord, NE; one brother: Allen Dozler of Lincoln, NE; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother Evelyn Dozler; daughter Beverly Dozler; two brothers: Robert Dozler and Glenn (Margaret) Dozler; one sister: Georgine (Joe) Funk; and sister-in-law Janice Dozler.