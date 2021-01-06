Benson declines offer to be weed superintendent

The Antelope Board of Commissioners held their first meeting of the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 5. All five commissioners were present.

Retiring Weed Superintendent Bruce Ofe said Bryan Benson was offered the job but has declined the position.

After going into executive session to discuss the position, they motioned to offer the position to applicant Brian Cornett with a starting salary of $38,000 and benefits.

Other agenda items approved were the interlocal cooperation agreement between the county and Region 4 Behavioral Health Services, as well as a motion to appoint Airport Authority Board Members Maurice Soper and Brian Whitesel to serve another term.

The last person to address the board was Zoning Administrator Liz Doerr. The board again went into executive session. Upon returning to open session, an announcement was made that Doerr will begin performing her duties remotely. The county will look to add a part-time zoning position with the possibility of other duties.