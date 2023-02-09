Beckman named “Outstanding Young Range Professional”

Ben Beckman of Hartington was recently awarded the 2022 Outstanding Young Range Professional Award at the Nebraska Society for Range Management’s (SRM) state meeting in O’Neill.

This award recognizes contributions of younger rangeland professionals in the advancement of the art and science of rangeland management.

Beckman has served northeast Nebraska as the Extension Educator since 2018, with a variety of range and pasture management programming and advice.

He has assumed several leadership roles in groups such as the Beef Interest Group and the Pasture and Forage Minute weekly radio program. He has also organized numerous workshops and field tours focused on range and forage management. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.