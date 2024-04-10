BCHC recognized as top 20 Critical Access Hospital Award winner

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) proudly announces its recognition as a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital (CAH) Award Winner for the third consecutive year.

The prestigious accolade is bestowed by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA), underscoring BCHC’s commitment to excellence in rural healthcare provision.

This award is not applied for but rather involves NRHA’s selection process that evaluates all 1600 critical access hospitals nationwide through the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX®.

This comprehensive assessment measures hospital performance across eight critical pillars, including inpatient and outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and finance.

The Top 20 CAH Award Winners represent the highest-ranked facilities among the Top 100 CAHs identified by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

This recognition underscores BCHC’s consistent dedication to superior healthcare delivery and its standing as an exemplar within the rural healthcare landscape.

Moreover, NRHA acknowledges the top-performing CAHs in the Quality and Patient Perspective categories, designating them as “Best Practice” hospitals. BCHC’s inclusion in these categories reaffirms its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality of care and ensuring unparalleled patient satisfaction.

“Receiving this prestigious award for the third consecutive year is a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of every member of our team. It is because of their tireless commitment to providing exceptional care and service that we have been recognized among the top critical access hospitals in the nation. This achievement belongs to each and every one of our employees who consistently go above and beyond to make a positive impact on the lives of our patients and our community,” said Caleb Poore, President and CEO at Boone County Health Center.