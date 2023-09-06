BCHC hires new CEO

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) announced last week that its Board of Directors appointed Caleb Poore as its next President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Poore is set to begin his duties in mid-October and will succeed Tanya Sharp, who resigned in April.

“We are thrilled to welcome Caleb Poore as the new President and CEO of Boone County Health Center,” said Don Casper, Chair of the BCHC Board of Directors. “With his proven track record of leadership and a deep understanding of the critical access and rural healthcare landscape, he was a great fit.”

After four months of searching and interviews, the Health Center’s Board of Directors held a special meeting on Monday, August 28, 2023, to finalize a CEO. Poore accepted the position on August 29. He was selected amongst over 100 Candidates.

