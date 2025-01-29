Baum makes donation to TeamMates program By Lynell Morgan - January 29, 2025 teammates donation IMG 20250127 215032 5 col cmyk.web For years now, JoAnn Baum (center, right) has enlightened readers of The Elgin Review with some of the best recipes. When she publishes a cookbook, she donates a portion of the proceeds to a worthy cause. On Friday night, when the Elgin TeamMates mentors and mentees were recognized at halftime of the girls varsity basketball game, Baum made a donation of $250 to the program. As mentors and mentees gathered around them, TeamMates board member Jessica Hinkle (center, left) accepted the donation. Anyone interested in becoming a mentor should contact Elgin Public School during regular school hours to learn about the program.