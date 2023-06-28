Bartlett News

Lynell Morgan
Southwest Safari Vacation Bible School was held at the United Methodist Church in Bartlett May 31-June 2. Approximately 42 children attended this event. Photos submitted

By Sherry Tetschner

‘Southwest Safari,’  Vacation Bible School was held at the United Methodist Church in Bartlett, May 31- June 2.  The United Methodist Jr. High and High School  Youth Group students  did an awesome job putting on this event with the help of Chris Olson, high school youth leader.

Those individuals helping with Bible School were:  Bible School Directors;  Haley Borwege and Jayna Guggenmos, teachers;  Chloe Smith, Makenna Pelster, Emma Smith, Braelynn Schlenger, Cheyenne Pokorny, Bobbi Guggenmos and  Morgan Ramsey, helpers; Reese Smith, Sierra Plugge, Paige Schlenger, Ben Wilson, Hayes Pokorny and Chris Olson, craft director; Clay Patrick, lessons; Ryder Pokorny,  kitchen workers;  Lu Plugge, Connie Plugge  and Hadley Pokorny, runner; Aidan Maddux and music director; Sherry Tetschner.

A program was presented to a full house of family and friends  June 2nd at 11 a.m. with music, skits and Bible verses.

Bartlett Methodist Youth Group members with the help of Chris Olson held morning Bible School at the Bartlett Methodist Church. Group members were (front row, l-r): Makenna Pelster, Braelynn Schlenger, Cheyenne Pokorny, Morgan Ramsey, Hadley Pokorny and Jayna Guggenmos. Middle row: Reese Smith, Sierra Plugge, Bobbi Guggenmos, Paige Schlenger, Haley Borwege, Hayes Pokorny, Ben Wilson, Aidan Maddux, Chris Olson and Lex Olson. Back row: Ryder Pokorny and Clay Patrick.