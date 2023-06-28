Bartlett News

By Sherry Tetschner

‘Southwest Safari,’ Vacation Bible School was held at the United Methodist Church in Bartlett, May 31- June 2. The United Methodist Jr. High and High School Youth Group students did an awesome job putting on this event with the help of Chris Olson, high school youth leader.

Those individuals helping with Bible School were: Bible School Directors; Haley Borwege and Jayna Guggenmos, teachers; Chloe Smith, Makenna Pelster, Emma Smith, Braelynn Schlenger, Cheyenne Pokorny, Bobbi Guggenmos and Morgan Ramsey, helpers; Reese Smith, Sierra Plugge, Paige Schlenger, Ben Wilson, Hayes Pokorny and Chris Olson, craft director; Clay Patrick, lessons; Ryder Pokorny, kitchen workers; Lu Plugge, Connie Plugge and Hadley Pokorny, runner; Aidan Maddux and music director; Sherry Tetschner.

A program was presented to a full house of family and friends June 2nd at 11 a.m. with music, skits and Bible verses.

