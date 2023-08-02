Bartlett News

Editor’s note: This article was written by Karen Pokorny and Marilyn Booth, members of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bartlett.

Our Savior Lutheran Church of Bartlett closed their doors on July 23, 2023. The closing of the church was due to not having a pastor, low attendance and losing so many of their members.

The church broke ground on June 1981.

The basement was started the next month and the building continued with many hard- working hands.

Church services were held Sunday mornings with Sunday School following.

Our Savior Lutheran Church family was rewarded and grateful to have several blessed souls baptized and confirmed.

Weddings and funeral services also took place at the Bartlett church.

We, the ‘Church family,’ feel so fortunate and glorified to have carried out the following events: Summer Bible School, Bible studies, potluck meals, Senior Luncheons, soup suppers, yearly Christmas Programs and the Christmas Ladies Luncheon, which was a very competitive and exciting exchange for the community ladies.

The “Church’ family is very sad to see Our Savior Lutheran Church close, but we know that God is steadfast and is always with us and will lead us in the right direction.

(The 23 Psalm.) The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul; he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies; thou anointest my head with oil: my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.