Assessment of all real property completed

Antelope County Assessor Kelly Mueller-Oltjenbruns announced this week that the assessment roll of all real property for the taxable year of 2020 have been processed and completed.

Notices of valuation change were mailed before June 1. Protests of valuation may be filed with the Antelope County Clerk. The deadline to file is June 30.

2020 Ratios are: Residential 95 percent; Commercial 100 percent; and Agricultural 71 percent.