Aptly named, ‘The Struggle Bus’ hauls parents, fans to EPPJ games

By
Lynell Morgan
-
Wherever the Wolfpack football team played this fall, the red-painted 'Struggle Bus' made its presence known.

Just in time to kick off their son’s Senior year football season, Josh and Maria Kinney turned an idea into a reality when they purchased and renovated an old school bus as a means of spreading spirit and showing support for the Wolfpack. I had the pleasure of learning all about this labor of love this past Friday night when the bus pulled up to take me for a short spin.

Just one day following the heartbreaking loss in the first round of the State Football playoffs, Josh and Maria Kinney once again rallied the troops to offer me a glimpse of what a ride on the spirit bus might look like. For the the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.

Work began months ago transforming the bus into what it is today.