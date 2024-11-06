Antelope County’s Unofficial Primary Election Results

Antelope County, and the nation, wrapped up voting in the 2024 Primary Election last night.

As a county, we choose Donald Trump/JD Vance for the presidential ticket; Deb Fischer and Pete Rickerrs for Senate; for Congress, Adrian Smith.

On county races – Eli Jacob for Commissioner, District 2 and Charlie Henery, Commissioner District 4.

Bruce Anderson will represent SubDistrict 7 on the Upper Elkhorn NRD board and Ray Payne Subdistrict 3 on the Elkhorn Rural Public Power District board.

Luke Hinkle, Steve Busteed and Eric Beckman will continue to serve on the Elgin Public School Board of Education.

Craig Niewohner retains his seat on the Elgin City Council representing Ward 2. Ward 1 had write in candidates only and we currently have a tie so there will first be a re-count, then a likely “coin toss” between Jeremy Young and Megan Beckman. EDIT: Election Commissioner Lisa Payne told The Elgin Review today (Wednesday) that there may be some “disqualified” write-ins in this particular race. They will know by late next week if/how the numbers change so any “tie” may resolve itself as the ballots get reviewed.

Initiatives voted on:

434 – For

435 – a very close repeal

436 – For

437 – another very close one, against

438 – against

439 – against

All the unofficial results from the county:

https://antelopecounty.nebraska.gov/sites/default/files/doc/UNOFFICIAL%20ANTELOPE-11052024204818.pdf