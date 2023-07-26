Antelope County Fair 2023 – It’s time to shine!

By Olivia Klein

Student Intern

The Antelope County Fair is quickly approaching! Events begin on July 27 and wrap up on August 6. To be held at the fairgrounds in Neligh, this will mark the first year in recent memory that the fair will have carnival rides for all to enjoy.

According to the schedule of events provided by fair organizers, the first activity associated with the fair will be the cat show to be held on Thursday evening, July 27, starting at 5 p.m.

Immediately after the cat show, there will be a small pet show.

Dogs will take center stage, starting at 7 p.m. that evening.

Friday morning, July 28, starting at 9 a.m. will be the fashion show. The fashion show is different than the fashion revue which will be one of the final events of the fair on Sunday, August 6.

The next event will be the 4-H Horse Show. That will be held on Monday, July 31. The two-day event will wrap up on Tuesday, August 1.

Other important activities on Tuesday, the first official day of the county fair, will include accepting open class entries from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Also, that evening there will be team penning.

Wednesday, August 2 is ‘4-H Entry Day’ at the fair, Entries will be accepted, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Ag Olympics will get underway Wednesday evening, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Activity on the fairgrounds picks up Thursday, August 3, with the rabbit show scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Other animal shows that day include the dairy show at 11 a.m.; the bucket calf show at 1 p.m.; and the best dressed goat contest will be at 4 p.m. Livestock judging is slated to get underway at 4:30 p.m.

On Thursday evening, the beer garden opens at 6 p.m. and closes at midnight (you must have an ID to get in). The last event for Thursday is the extreme bull riding in front of the grandstand.

The first event on Friday, August 4, is the 8:30 a.m. chicken show. The goat show begins then at 1 p.m and the sheep show follows directly afterwards.

The carnival rides will be open from 6 to 11 p.m. The beer garden opens again at 6 p.m. and closes at midnight.

The Colt Ford country music concert begins at 8 p.m. in front of the grandstand.

Arguably the biggest day of the fair will be Saturday, August 5. The swine show starts at 8 a.m. followed by the beef show at 11:30 a.m..

In the park, there will be a corn hole tournament at noon followed by a horseshoe tournament at 1:30 p.m.

Saturday’s premium livestock auction begins at 4 p.m. or ten minutes after the beef show ends.

Other afternoon activities that day will be the antique tractor parade at 3:30 p.m. At 3:30 p.m. The Neligh Chamber Barbecue and the Brownie/Ice Cream Socials both begin at 4:30 p.m. The carnival will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Aksarben and Pioneer Farm Family Awards will be handed out at 5 p.m.

The Demolition Derby by Wreckless Promotions is at 7 p.m. The beer garden will be open that evening.

The pancake feed sponsored by FFA Alumni is scheduled for Sunday, August 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

A community church service at Riverside Park will begin at 10 a.m.

The small animal round robin is at 9:30 a.m. with the large animal round robin to follow.

At 11:30 a.m. will be the 4-H Fashion Revue and Awards.

The last event on Sunday is the outlaw truck and tractor pullers – MATTPA, which is slated to start at 5 p.m.

We hope to see you at the Antelope County Fair!