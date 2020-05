Antelope County Commissioners Proceedings

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

May 5th, 2020

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Correspondence was reviewed. Approved BOC minutes 4/14/2020. Zoning permit report and Clerk of the District Court monthly report.

Zoning Administer Report.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved six (6) underground permit and three (3) access permits. Approved Invenergy building up 843rd Road for Thunderhead project.

Tabled decision on lawn mower courthouse grounds, cash in lieu for 2020-2021, releasing Upstream RUA Bond.

Overgrown trees around impound lot discussed. State owned tower discussion. County attorney to review contract.

Approved advertising for Clerk of District Court Vacancy.

Approved Oversize Load Resolution. Approved COVID-19 Disaster Declaration.

Met with representative from Congressman Adrian Smith’s Office.

Met with realtor regarding accessing a parcel in Willow Township.

No action on 2940 Account.

Timeline for claim submission discussed.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

REGINA KREBS /s/

Vice-Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: May 13, 2020

ZNEZ