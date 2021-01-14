Antelope County Board of Equalization Proceedings

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

January 5th, 2021

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

16 tax roll corrections were approved. 5 Motor vehicle exemptions approved

Meeting adjourned. Antelope County Board of Equalization

CHARLIE HENERY

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: January 13, 2021

ZNEZ