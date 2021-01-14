ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, NE
January 5th, 2021
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
16 tax roll corrections were approved. 5 Motor vehicle exemptions approved
Meeting adjourned. Antelope County Board of Equalization
CHARLIE HENERY
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: January 13, 2021
ZNEZ
Antelope County Board of Equalization Proceedings
