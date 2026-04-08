Ann M. Kasselder, 84 of Ericson, NE passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion, NE, surrounded by family.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion, with Jim Wakefield officiating.

Following a meal, a private family graveside service took place at Pibel Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Visitation was from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

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Ann Marie Kasselder was born on November 21, 1941, in Bartlett, NE, to Everett and Helen (Sturek) Rosso. She was baptized at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church and grew up in the Bartlett area.

Determined to keep up with her older siblings, Ann started school at just four years old because they simply couldn’t keep her home.

That same drive carried her through her education at Wheeler Central High School, where she was voted Homecoming Queen and graduated in 1958 at the age of 16.

On February 7, 1959, Ann was united in marriage to Kenneth R. Kasselder at St. Theresa’s Church in Ericson, NE.

The couple lived on the river road south of Ericson for five years before moving to the home place where she spent the rest of her life surrounded by family, community, and the life she loved.

Ann was a devoted farm wife and after raising her children, started Kasselder Insurance which she owned and operated for many years.

She was hardworking and took great pride in everything she did. She was a member of the Ericson United Methodist Church, as well as the Garden Club, Methodist Women’s Club, and TOPS.

She was instrumental is starting the 4th of July dinner in Ericson, hosted by the United Methodist Church.

She truly loved the simple things in life. Working in her yard and spending time with her grandchildren. Her family meant everything to her, and she created a home full of love, tradition, and strong values.

Ann leaves behind three children: Kevin (Kelly) Kasselder of Burwell, NE; Brad (Diane) Kasselder of Ericson, NE; Peggy (Ray) Payne of Elgin, NE; 11 grandchildren: Drew (Melissa) Kasselder of Ewing, NE; Damon (Kelsie) Kasselder of Grand Island, NE; Jake (Shelby) Kasselder of Ericson, NE; Kortney (Kaden) Huxoll of Cambridge, NE; Shelby (Alec) Galvan of Burwell, NE; Libby (Aaron) Todd of Grand Island, NE; Megan (Cory) Cadek of Scotia, NE; Kal Kasselder of San Antonio, TX; Klay (Caitlin) Kasselder of Ord, NE; Kix (Cari) Payne of Placerville, CA; Nickol (Miles) Eggleston of Elgin, NE; 20 great-grandchildren; sister: Yvonne Field of Papillion, NE; two sisters-in-law: LaVonne Rosso of Grand Island, NE; Hon Kasselder of Mitchell, SD; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Ken Kasselder; three siblings: Dwight (Evelyn) Rosso; Bev (Bill) Kennedy; Bob Rosso; and brother-in-law Ronnie Field.