All dressed up for homecoming!

The Elgin High School seniors were dressed up for Homecoming candidate pictures. Coronation will be this Wednesday evening in the EPS gym. (Back Row) David Durre, Corbin Kinney, Austin Good, Jack Wemhoff. (Middle Row) Shayd Rokahr, Collin Lindgren, Ethan Hinkle, William Hellhecker, Laia Coromines Domingo, Camryn Pelster, and Isabella Smidt. (Front) Selamawit (Seli) Tadesse, Kristopher Moreno, Madylynn Kolm, Jamie Dozler, Jessa Carnes. Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium.