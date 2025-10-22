After dominating Ainsworth, EPPJ ready for playoffs

ELGIN — A scoreless first quarter turned into a rout Friday night as Elgin Public-Pope John demolished Ainsworth 46 to 7 in a battle of two teams headed in opposite directions.

By virtue of the victory, the Wolfpack (6-2) secured the 17th seed in the Class D2 State Football Playoffs. Ainsworth, suffering their seventh loss in eight games, saw their season come to an abrupt end.

“We knew they’d get chunks (of yards) here and there, but we never gave up the big play and that was big,” Co-Coach Matt Euse said about the standout performance turned in by the Wolfpack which shutout the Bulldogs in the first half and allowed only one touchdown in the game.

Wolfpack senior quarterback Karson Kallhoff had his best game of the season. He threw the football for over 250 yards, completing 13 of 17 passes. His four touchdown passes were a season-high.

Ainsworth appeared ready to score the game’s first touchdown only to see junior Gavin Kallhoff step in front of the receiver near the endzone and intercept Chris Fernandez’s pass.

EPPJ’s sudden surge of momentum propelled the Wolfpack down the field for the game’s first touchdown. A 71-yard drive concluded with a Kallhoff to Jarek Erickson 21-yard touchdown pass.

After Ainsworth’s three-and-out on their next possession, EPPJ again marched down the field. Taking over near midfield, EPPJ scored in four plays when the duo of Kallhoff and Erickson connected again from 35 yards out.

Erickson squashed Ainsworth’s next drive. Erickson picked off Fernandez at the one-yard line and returned it 19 yards. On the ensuing drive, Grady Drueke runs and receptions by Erickson and Max Henn moved the ball to the Bulldogs’ 10-yard line where, on the next play, Kallhoff connected with Landyn Veik to make the score 22 to 0 at halftime.

On the opening possession of the second half, EPPJ overcame two penalties to score their fifth touchdown of the game. Henn had scoring honors this time, hauling in a 15-yard touchdown pass.

EPPJ added one more score before the end of the quarter. Drueke carried the ball five times in a 61-yard drive, the last one a four-yard touchdown plunge to make the score 36 to 0.

Ainsworth’s lone touchdown came on a run by Fernandez with 1:15 left in the quarter.

The Wolfpack added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Erickson added a three-yard touchdown run less than a minute into the quarter.

EPPJ’s last touchdown was set up by a 47-yard run by Erickson. After a 18-yard run by Kallhoff, reserve Braedon Hinkle scored his first career varsity touchdown on a one-yard run.

“Our discipline tonight was outstanding on offense, defense and special teams,” Co-Coach Nick Heithoff said. “They (Ainsworth) have a prolific offense. They’ve been putting up a lot of points on a lot of people. We knew we had to play very well tonight and we did.”

