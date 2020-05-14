AC Food Pantry to be May 19 at Riverside Park

The mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Neligh United Methodist Church as well as various other churches, individuals, and businesses in the area, will be dispersing food later this month.

The food pantry will be held Tuesday, May 19, from 4-5:30 pm at Riverside Park in Neligh.

Organizer Jeanie Juracek said due to the changing regulations within the COVID-19 pandemic, the food pantry will be held outside using a drive-up delivery until further notice.

Recipients will remain in their vehicles and volunteers will load the food for them. She said there will be volunteers on hand to direct traffic and make sure people get to the correct distribution location.

Individuals wishing to help should report at 2 p.m.

Recipients planning to attend may want to bring a cooler with them for food items that day, Juracek said.