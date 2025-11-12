A season to celebrate: EPPJ Football 2025 year in review

ELGIN — The footballs have been put away, so too, the shoulder pads and helmets for the Wolfpack football team.

What began in the heat of August ended with the advent of Autumn temperatures miles away in the first round of the Class D2 State Football Playoffs.

Those who follow the Wolfpack know the Overton Eagles defeated Elgin Public-Pope John 49 to 42 in one of the best opening round playoff games in recent history. Trailing by 21 points at halftime, the Wolfpack tied the score at 42-all midway through the fourth quarter before seeing a chance at victory slip away in the game’s final minutes.

The game epitomized the Wolfpack’s season. Although it was a season-ending loss, the Wolfpack displayed grit and determination, fighting back to give themselves a chance to win the game on their final drive.

According to Co-Head Coaches Nick Heithoff and Matt Euse, the team exceeded the expectations of some at the start of the season and should be proud of what they accomplished during the season.

With the last chapter of the Wolfpack’s football season now closed, it’s time to look back at the season that was.

After suffering a season-opening loss to Burwell, the Wolfpack didn’t lose again till a one-sided loss on an October afternoon at O’Neill St. Mary’s.

After that the Wolfpack closed with victories over Neligh and Atkinson (both at Elgin Field).

The Wolfpack averaged nearly 87 yards of offense through the air per game.

Senior Karson Kallhoff completed more than 50 percent of his pass attempts for 768 yards and 10 touchdowns. His top receiver during the season was Jarek Erickson with 25 catches for 425 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore Max Henn had five touchdown receptions and senior Landyn Veik had three.

The running attack averaged 167 yards per game. Leading the way was senior Grady Drueke. He carried the ball 174 times for 821 yards and nine touchdowns. Jarek Erickson had almost 400 yards on 66 carries.

On defense, the Wolfpack were led by Veik who had 61 tackles. Jarek Erickson had 54 and Max Henn added 51.

