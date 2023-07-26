98th Wheeler County Fair starts next week

By Olivia Klein

Student Intern

The 98th Wheeler County Fair and Rodeo is just days away.

Events are scheduled for July 31 to August 6.

The fair and rodeo activities are located at the Wheeler county fairgrounds in Bartlett.

This year’s fair is dedicated in memory of Dave Hoerle. A 1957 graduate of Wheeler County High School he was a big supporter of all things Wheeler County.

Fair events get underway Tuesday, August 1, at 6 p.m. with the GLW dog show.

The horse show begins Wednesday, August 2, at 9 a.m. GLW roping and working ranch horse and goat tying are scheduled for after the horse show at 1 p.m.

On Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. interview judging for static exhibits will take place. All exhibitors must be checked in by 11 a.m. to be judged and eligible for State Fair and Champion Awards.

Wheeler County roping (youth followed by adults) must be entered by 6 p.m. on Thursday. Buckles will be awarded to the top header, heeler, and the top junior roper.

The small animal show is scheduled for Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. with check-in being from 9-9:45 a.m. These include cats, rabbits, poultry, and other small animals.

Livestock weigh-in will be Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. All livestock are to be weighed and in place except for stocker feeders and lactating dairy by 4 p.m.

The Fireman’s Barbecue will be from 5 to 8 p.m. and held at the new Firehall. Ice cream will be provided by Cornerstone Bank.

At 6:30 p.m. the Pioneer Award will be awarded. Following this, the rodeo will get underway at 7 p.m.

Ranch bronc riding kids events take place during the rodeo and slack takes place after. After the rodeo, attendees can listen to Wheeler County talents.

Kicking off Saturday, August 5, is the livestock show which starts at 8 a.m. Animals in this show include swine, dairy goats, dairy, beef, sheep and meat goats.

The 4-H council award and recognition program will be held at 5 p.m. The livestock premium auction will begin at 5:30 p.m. The steak feed is from 5-7:30 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m. the Wheeler County Foundation Scholarship and Awards, and the Herb Mignery Good Hand Award will be given out. The rodeo and ranch bronc kids events take place at 7:30 p.m. The Loose Cannons are playing after the rodeo.

Sunday is ‘Community Day’ at the fair. Activities taking place on Sunday include the draft horse show, turtle races, corn hole tournament, and the community pot-luck dinner. The ranch events are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with limited entries to $300 a team, entries close on July 31st. Contact Bret Schlenger at (308) 201-0778.

The Bartlett Lions Club will again operate the concession stand.