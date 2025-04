The Elgin Young n Lively club celebrated 50 years of service to the community on Sunday afternoon. An open house was held at the Elgin Community Center where past and present members enjoyed fond memories. Current members include (l-r): Deb Warren, Janna Schrunk, Sue Vanis, Lynell Morgan, Michele Reicks, Linda Moser, Kathy Dinslage, Jane Niewohner and Jane Schuchardt.