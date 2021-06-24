The Annual Fourth of July celebration will again be held at Park Center!
According to Gwen Kinney, this year’s celebration will be held Thursday, July 1. Everyone is welcome!
A potluck meal is scheduled to begin that evening, at 7 p.m. That will be followed with games and fun for all ages on the playgrounds.
All are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. To end the evening, there will be a fireworks display at dusk.
Park Center is located 10 miles west, one-half mile south of Elgin.
This marks the return of the celebration which had to be cancelled last year due to COVID.
4th of July celebration to be held at Park Center Church
