40+ vendors to be at Treasures in the Park

It began six years ago and has grown each year – the annual Treasures in the Park celebration will be held this Sunday, September 10 at Elgin City Park.

Hosted by Young N’ Lively club members, more than 40 local and area crafters, makers and home-based business vendors will be on site in the park displaying their items for sale.

Organizer Kimberly Young said ‘Treasures’ has grown every year. The first year there were around 20 vendors. Now, that number had doubled. New this year will be a photographer at the park for fall portraits.

See a full list of the participating vendors in this week’s Elgin Review.