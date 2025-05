The 2025 Pope John XXIII Central Catholic graduation is in the books! Five seniors received their diplomas today. Here is the “edited” (due to youtube copyrights with music) facebook live video of the event. https://youtu.be/0n2EDSp75Hw

The graduates – Kaitey Schumacher, Olivia Klein, Natalie Burenheide, Darby Carstens and Juliana McNally.