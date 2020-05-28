2020 Virtual Garden Tour

Military ceremonies were held Monday at local cemeteries.

Elgin American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and auxiliary members braved the wind, rain and cool conditions to honor service men and women who fell in the line of duty serving their country.

Formal Memorial Day programs across the state were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such was the case at West Cedar Valley/St. Boniface Cemeteries as well as at Park Center and Rural St. John’s Cemetery.

Prayers were said, wreaths were laid and rifles were fired by an honor guard before “Taps” was played. Speaking during the ceremony were Gary Hoefer, Ray Payne, LeRoy Kerkman and Jan Henn.

Persons began to gather shortly after 10 a.m. for the 11 a.m. ceremony at West Cedar Valley/St. Boniface Cemetery.

Attendance may have been down, but there were approximately 30 vehicles at the cemetery and many stood outside, holding umbrellas as they observed the ceremony.

It was a fitting tribute by those who came out in weather conditions which weren’t ideal. The wet conditions reminded some of the conditions at Normandy on June 6, 1944 (D-Day) during World War II.

Persons wishing to view the ceremony may do so at The Elgin Review Facebook page.