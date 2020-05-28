If you’re in high school, at either Elgin Public School or Pope John XXIII Central Catholic and involved in agriculture, you’re an FFA member. End of the school year awards and new officers for 20/21 have been announced. Chosen as president was Ally Selting.

Other officers will be Harlie Bode, vice president; Carter Beckman, treasurer; Marissa Preister, secretary; Alyssa Burenheide, sentinel; Colton Wright, parliamentarian; and Theanna Dunn, reporter. Year-end awards were:

State Degrees — Trent Bauer, Adam Dreger, Cade Heithoff, Tyler Iburg, Faith Kinney, Cory Romej and Talena Woodard

Star Chapter Placement Award — Austin Bauer

Chapter Degrees — Lexi Bode, Kali Dworak, Norman Grothe, Emily Mlnarik and Colton Wright

Honorary Chapter Degrees — Gary & Denise Dreger, John & Sherri Iburg, Mike & Kristen Zegers and Lora Lee Woodard.

Star Greenhand — Carter Beckman

Greenhand Degrees — Sharon Bartak, Carter Beckman, Taylynne Charf, David Durre, Austin Good, William Heilhecker, Ethan Hinkle, Paiton Hoefer, Collin Lindgren, Cale Kinney, Camryn Pelster and Jack Wemhoff

Donors to the “I Believe in the Future of Ag Campaign” — Dean’s Market, David Durre, Hauptman Trucking, Charles & Shelley Bode, Scott’s Backhoe & Well Service LLC, Mlnarik Farms, Inc., Ron and Sharon Burenheide, The Elgin Review, James & Anne Meis, Marty & Amy Klein, Jeff & Lynette Krebs, Joel & Diane Carpenter, Luke & Jessica Hinkle, Bank of Elgin, Dave & Gwen Beckman, Gayle Zegers, Kenny Reinke, Leroy & Ronda Behnk, Charlie & Julia Schwartz, James & Betty Getzfred, Bode Hay Company, LLC, Cordell’s ATV Repair, LLC, Michael & Karin Kinney, David & Frances Baum, Christian, Sarah & Sean Dunn, Robert and Carole Getzfred, Kevin & Sonia Rittscher, David Hoefer, and Kracl Irrigation Co. Inc.