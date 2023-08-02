100th Jubilee celebration held for Benedictine Sisters

By Dennis & Lynell Morgan

Co-Publishers

RAEVILLE — Sunday was a day of celebration and giving thanks to the Lord for the men, women and children who filled St. Bonaventure Catholic Church.

Mission Benedictine Sisters, from locations around the world, dotted the pews in their white and black garb – a few added blue sashes. They were joined by Archbishop George Lucas and numerous priests from the Omaha Diocese for the 100th Jubilee Celebration of the Missionary Benedictine Sisters coming to Raeville, Nebraska.

With a seating capacity of 650 persons, there was nary an open spot to be found for the 10:30 a.m. service which was followed by a dinner and short program at the fellowship hall. Persons arriving 30 minutes early for the mass had to walk a spell as the parking lot outside the church had filled up by that time and open space was hard to find.

At the conclusion of Communion, approximately ten sisters gathered at the front of the church to lead the remaining sisters and those in attendance in the Raeville Ave Maria. While the source of this version of the Ave Maria is unknown, some believe it was composed by the first Superior, Sr. Diemud Gerber, OSB, while living in Raeville.

For more on the history of the Benedictine Sisters and the celebration, see this week’s Elgin Review.