Zwingman’s inside play key in win over CV

ELGIN — Tied entering the fourth quarter, Elgin Public-Pope John broke away in the fourth quarter to defeat the Central Valley girls 47 to 36 Tuesday night (Jan. 29) at St. Boniface Auditorium.

The score was tied at 29-all to start the fourth quarter when the Wolfpack began to break away. Junior Kayton Zwingman gave EPPJ the lead which they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way. She had the first three points of the final quarter to stake the Wolfpack to a 32 to 29 lead. Sophomore Mady Kurpgeweit followed up with a bucket and the lead was suddenly five points.

However, the Cougars responded with a pair of free throws to narrow the score.

Zwingman then got away underneath the basket for an old-fashioned three-point play to bump the lead to 37 to 31.

“We kind of run some set plays for her tonight down there,” Coach Randy Eisenhauer said. “They had a tough time stopping it, so we just kept running it.”

