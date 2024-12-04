Young sworn in as new member of Elgin City Council

In an election year, the December regular meeting of the Elgin City Council takes on special meaning.

Such was the case Monday night.

Ward I City Councilman Jim Kittelson, having served since 2011, completed his term in office. Mayor Mike Schmitt, at the start of the meeting, read a proclamation recognizing Kittelson for having served on the council.

Then, moments later, Jeremy Young was sworn in to begin a four-year term. Young, a write-in candidate, was elected to the position last month, defeating write-in candidate Megan Beckman.

Sworn in, at the same time, was Ward II Councilman Craig Niewohner. Having been appointed to the seat several years ago, this marked the first time he was elected to the seat.

On a side note, Niewohner was re-elected as council president. Then, Schmitt announced annual appointments and council committee assignments.

