Year-long achievements recognized at EPS Awards Night

Awards Night was held last week at Elgin Public School.

Recognized with honors from the 2022/23 school year were the following:

NVC All Academic Team – Seniors: William Heilhecker, Ethan Hinkle, Jackson Wemhoff, Corbin Kinney, Madelynn Kolm, Isabella Smidt, Kristopher Moreno; Juniors: Baylee Busteed, Keyera Eisenhauer, Nick Anderson

NVC Scholastic Recognition for having a 28+ on ACT:

Seniors – William Heilhecker, Ethan Hinkle. Junior: Baylee Busteed

Academic Letter Winners – Have 3.5 GPA for at least one QTR or SEM – Laia Coromines I Domingo, Austin Good, William Heilhecker, Ethan Hinkle, Corbin Kinney, Madelynn Kolm, Kristopher Moreno, Isabella Smidt, Seli Tadesse, Jackson Wemhoff, Jamie Dozler, Nick Anderson, Baylee Busteed, Keyera Eisenhauer, Dylon Lueking, Abriel VonBonn, Gage Thiessen, Myles Kittelson, Brenna Martinsen, Trissa Russell, Taylor Beckman, Sara Bode, Sam Durre, Kate Furstenau, Callie Heithoff, Chloe Henn, Austin Hinkle, Emma Kinney, Jaidyn Schrad, Lauren Vitamvas, Kyndal Busteed, Jaydalynn Chessmore, Jarek Erickson, Autumn Forbes, Creighton Harkins, Halle Lueking, Trey Rittscher, Kayton Zwingman.

For a full list of all the achievement awards, see this week’s Elgin Review.